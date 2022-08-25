Menu
2019 Honda Civic

48,508 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,508KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9005515
  • Stock #: 92409A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E52KH021983

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,508 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

