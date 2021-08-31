Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

54,641 KM

$26,200

+ tax & licensing
$26,200

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

LX 2WD

2019 Honda CR-V

LX 2WD

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

$26,200

+ taxes & licensing

54,641KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7642384
  Stock #: 21468B
  VIN: 2HKRW1H30KH001598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,641 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Honda CR-V LX 2WD was traded in for a 2021 Honda CR-V. Included with this CR-V is the balance of a 7Year/160,000KM Honda Certified Used Vehicle Powertrain Warranty ! Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you! 



Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


-It has passed the 100-Point Mechanical & Appearance Honda Certification process, inspected by Honda trained technicians using only OEM replacement parts


-It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection!

-Buy with confidence knowing that this CR-V comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this CR-V comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!



 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

