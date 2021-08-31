2019 Honda HR-V

$25,500 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 7 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8042713

8042713 Stock #: 22164A

22164A VIN: 3CZRU5H3XKM101449

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 39,718 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Mode Select Transmission Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear

