2019 Honda Odyssey

46,674 KM

Details

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 6827828
  2. 6827828
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

46,674KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6827828
  • Stock #: U21284
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H87KB511804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 46,674 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring is a lease return that was purchased by the dealership. Included with this Odyssey is the balance of a 7Year/160,000KM Honda Certified Used Vehicle Powertrain Warranty ! Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you! 



Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


-It has passed the 100-Point Mechanical & Appearance Honda Certification process, inspected by Honda trained technicians using only OEM replacement parts


-It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection!

-Buy with confidence knowing that this Odyssey comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this Odyssey comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawarthas with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Leather upholstery
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Entertainment System
Panic Alarm
Headphones
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Perimeter/approach lights
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Cylinder Deactivation
DVD-Audio
Rear beverage holders
A/V remote
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Wireless phone connectivity
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Smart Device Integration
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

