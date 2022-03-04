Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Odyssey

64,718 KM

Details Description Features

$46,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,700

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 8543345
  2. 8543345
  3. 8543345
  4. 8543345
  5. 8543345
  6. 8543345
  7. 8543345
  8. 8543345
  9. 8543345
  10. 8543345
  11. 8543345
  12. 8543345
  13. 8543345
  14. 8543345
  15. 8543345
  16. 8543345
  17. 8543345
  18. 8543345
  19. 8543345
  20. 8543345
  21. 8543345
  22. 8543345
  23. 8543345
  24. 8543345
  25. 8543345
  26. 8543345
  27. 8543345
  28. 8543345
  29. 8543345
  30. 8543345
Contact Seller

$46,700

+ taxes & licensing

64,718KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8543345
  • Stock #: U22313
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H82KB504792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 64,718 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring was purchased from a loyal service customer.  Included with this CR-V is the balance of a 7Year/ 160,000KM Honda Certified Used Powertrain Warranty! 





Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!


 


Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection!

-Buy with confidence knowing that this Odyssey comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.

-In addition, this Odyssey comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.




Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Rear Audio Controls
A/V remote
Wireless phone connectivity
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Entertainment System
Panic Alarm
Headphones
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sun blinds
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Cylinder Deactivation
DVD-Audio
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trent Valley Honda

2020 Subaru WRX Spor...
 133,906 KM
$38,500 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 65,401 KM
$53,000 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey EX
 63,679 KM
$41,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory