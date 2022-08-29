2019 Honda Odyssey

$47,300 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 8 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9012652

Stock #: 22478A

22478A VIN: 5FNRL6H86KB504813

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 48,871 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Ventilated Front Seats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Trunk/hatch auto-latch Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Rear Audio Controls Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls A/V remote Wireless phone connectivity Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Entertainment System Panic Alarm Headphones Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Emergency communication system Driver seat mounted armrest Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Turn signal indicator mirrors Sun blinds Anti-whiplash front head restraints Cylinder Deactivation DVD-Audio Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Auto high-beam headlights Power 4-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder

