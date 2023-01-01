$33,061.55+ tax & licensing
$33,062
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2019 Hyundai Sonata
2019 Hyundai Sonata
2.0T ULTIMATE
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$33,061.55
+ taxes & licensing
28,807KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10431747
- Stock #: 92821A
- VIN: 5NPE34AB7KH756483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 92821A
- Mileage 28,807 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2