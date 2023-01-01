Menu
2019 Hyundai Sonata

28,807 KM

Details Features

$33,061.55

+ tax & licensing
$33,062

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2.0T ULTIMATE

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2.0T ULTIMATE

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$33,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

28,807KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10431747
  • Stock #: 92821A
  • VIN: 5NPE34AB7KH756483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92821A
  • Mileage 28,807 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

