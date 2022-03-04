Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

91,311 KM

Details Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

91,311KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8469252
  • Stock #: 92260A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB0KD351229

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,311 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

