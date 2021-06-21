Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

39,441 KM

Details Description Features

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4X4

Location

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 7431569
  2. 7431569
  3. 7431569
  4. 7431569
  5. 7431569
  6. 7431569
  7. 7431569
  8. 7431569
  9. 7431569
  10. 7431569
  11. 7431569
Contact Seller

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

39,441KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7431569
  • Stock #: 21440A
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAG8KW629733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 39,441 KM

Vehicle Description

 This 2019 Jeep Wrangler was traded in for a 2021 Honda CRV.





Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!!


 


At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!


 





Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety and comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.


-In addition, this Jeep comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!



 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Wireless phone connectivity
Compass
SPEED CONTROL
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Front fog lights
Skid Plates
Trailer Sway Control
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Integrated roll-over protection
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Manual driver lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trent Valley Honda

2017 Honda CR-V LX 2WD
 106,813 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2013 Honda CR-V EX 2WD
 163,669 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2017 Honda HR-V LX 2...
 83,972 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory