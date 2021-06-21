2019 Jeep Wrangler

$40,900 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 4 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7431569

7431569 Stock #: 21440A

21440A VIN: 1C4GJXAG8KW629733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 39,441 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Wireless phone connectivity Interior Compass SPEED CONTROL Mechanical Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Exterior Front fog lights Additional Features Skid Plates Trailer Sway Control rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Integrated roll-over protection Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Manual driver lumbar support

