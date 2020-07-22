2019 Kia Forte

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.