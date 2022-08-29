2019 Kia Soul

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 3 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9277282

9277282 Stock #: 2918

2918 VIN: KNDJP3A55K7663747

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 37,385 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.