Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Altima

19,631 KM

Details Features

$24,061.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10763141
  2. 10763141
  3. 10763141
  4. 10763141
  5. 10763141
  6. 10763141
  7. 10763141
  8. 10763141
  9. 10763141
  10. 10763141
  11. 10763141
  12. 10763141
  13. 10763141
  14. 10763141
  15. 10763141
  16. 10763141
  17. 10763141
  18. 10763141
  19. 10763141
  20. 10763141
  21. 10763141
  22. 10763141
Contact Seller

$24,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
19,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4BL4BW1KN326474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,631 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2017 Nissan Qashqai for sale in Peterborough, ON
2017 Nissan Qashqai 89,394 KM $22,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Sentra for sale in Peterborough, ON
2019 Nissan Sentra 54,461 KM $20,361.55 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM for sale in Peterborough, ON
2020 Nissan Pathfinder SL PREMIUM 44,265 KM $31,061.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Altima