2019 Nissan Frontier

60,295 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing


$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141




Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141



$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9585961
  • Stock #: 92559A
  • VIN: 1N6AD0FV3KN717037

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,295 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.



Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

