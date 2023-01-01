Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Kicks

96,102 KM

Details Features

$22,536.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,537

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10000835
  2. 10000835
  3. 10000835
  4. 10000835
  5. 10000835
  6. 10000835
  7. 10000835
  8. 10000835
  9. 10000835
  10. 10000835
  11. 10000835
  12. 10000835
  13. 10000835
  14. 10000835
  15. 10000835
  16. 10000835
  17. 10000835
  18. 10000835
  19. 10000835
  20. 10000835
Contact Seller

$22,536.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
96,102KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10000835
  • Stock #: 92701A
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU1KL491210

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,102 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2019 Nissan Kicks
96,102 KM
$22,536.55 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Kicks SV
 38,901 KM
$27,461.55 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai
37,388 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory