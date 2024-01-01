Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Kicks

82,235 KM

Details Features

$18,961.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Kicks

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 11440796
  2. 11440796
  3. 11440796
  4. 11440796
  5. 11440796
  6. 11440796
  7. 11440796
  8. 11440796
  9. 11440796
  10. 11440796
  11. 11440796
  12. 11440796
  13. 11440796
  14. 11440796
  15. 11440796
  16. 11440796
  17. 11440796
  18. 11440796
  19. 11440796
  20. 11440796
  21. 11440796
  22. 11440796
Contact Seller

$18,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,235KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CU8KL542850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 93054A
  • Mileage 82,235 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai for sale in Peterborough, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai 17,374 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 for sale in Peterborough, ON
2015 Ford F-150 184,674 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Rio5 for sale in Peterborough, ON
2018 Kia Rio5 74,558 KM $15,061.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks