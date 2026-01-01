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2019 Nissan Micra

54,887 KM

Details Features

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Micra

Watch This Vehicle
14144317

2019 Nissan Micra

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

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Contact Seller

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
54,887KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP2KL234845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6279A
  • Mileage 54,887 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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705-743-4141

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$11,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2019 Nissan Micra