Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Murano

58,944 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Nissan Murano

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Murano

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10139883
  2. 10139883
  3. 10139883
  4. 10139883
  5. 10139883
  6. 10139883
  7. 10139883
  8. 10139883
  9. 10139883
  10. 10139883
  11. 10139883
  12. 10139883
  13. 10139883
  14. 10139883
  15. 10139883
  16. 10139883
  17. 10139883
  18. 10139883
  19. 10139883
  20. 10139883
  21. 10139883
  22. 10139883
  23. 10139883
  24. 10139883
  25. 10139883
  26. 10139883
  27. 10139883
  28. 10139883
  29. 10139883
  30. 10139883
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,944KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10139883
  • Stock #: P5848
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MS7KN129467

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5848
  • Mileage 58,944 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2019 Nissan Rogue
40,216 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Frontier
28,430 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Murano
58,944 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory