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2019 Nissan Murano
2019 Nissan Murano
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
59,374KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MS8KN120793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,374 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
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Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2019 Nissan Murano