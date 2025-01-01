Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

130,129 KM

Details Features

$21,961.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

Watch This Vehicle
12539277

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 12539277
  2. 12539277
  3. 12539277
  4. 12539277
  5. 12539277
  6. 12539277
  7. 12539277
  8. 12539277
  9. 12539277
  10. 12539277
  11. 12539277
  12. 12539277
  13. 12539277
  14. 12539277
  15. 12539277
  16. 12539277
  17. 12539277
  18. 12539277
  19. 12539277
  20. 12539277
  21. 12539277
  22. 12539277
  23. 12539277
  24. 12539277
  25. 12539277
  26. 12539277
  27. 12539277
  28. 12539277
  29. 12539277
  30. 12539277
  31. 12539277
Contact Seller

$21,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,129KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM0KC595784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,129 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy for sale in Peterborough, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy 63,928 KM $36,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks for sale in Peterborough, ON
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 1,579 KM $42,961.55 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Peterborough, ON
2020 Nissan Murano SL 108,387 KM $24,961.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,961.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2019 Nissan Pathfinder