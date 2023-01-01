Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Qashqai

58,561 KM

Details Features

$23,361.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Qashqai

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10739039
  2. 10739039
  3. 10739039
  4. 10739039
  5. 10739039
  6. 10739039
  7. 10739039
  8. 10739039
  9. 10739039
  10. 10739039
  11. 10739039
  12. 10739039
  13. 10739039
  14. 10739039
  15. 10739039
  16. 10739039
  17. 10739039
  18. 10739039
  19. 10739039
  20. 10739039
  21. 10739039
  22. 10739039
  23. 10739039
  24. 10739039
  25. 10739039
Contact Seller

$23,361.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
58,561KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CP9KW227680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DRP5937
  • Mileage 58,561 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Peterborough, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra 41,137 KM $20,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2016 MINI 3 Door Cooper for sale in Peterborough, ON
2016 MINI 3 Door Cooper 159,735 KM $15,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue for sale in Peterborough, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue 131,220 KM $15,061.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,361.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai