2019 Nissan Qashqai

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,849 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 9 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8672615

8672615 Stock #: P5692

P5692 VIN: JN1BJ1CPXKW242348

Vehicle Details Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 38,921 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.