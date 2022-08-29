$34,450+ tax & licensing
$34,450
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2019 Nissan Qashqai
Location
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
44,638KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9232162
- Stock #: P5763
- VIN: JN1BJ1CR4KW341202
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,638 KM
Vehicle Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2