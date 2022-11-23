2019 Nissan Qashqai

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 7 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9428991

9428991 Stock #: P5781

P5781 VIN: JN1BJ1CP0KW212145

Vehicle Details Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 26,755 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.