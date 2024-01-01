Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

66,443 KM

Details Features

$23,061.55

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$23,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

66,443KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV1KC774719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,443 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-XXXX

705-743-4141

$23,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2019 Nissan Rogue