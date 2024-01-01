Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Rogue

41,794 KM

Details Features

$25,061.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Contact Seller

$25,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,794KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV7KC764003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,794 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Peterborough, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue SV 41,794 KM $25,061.55 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Peterborough, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SL 84,715 KM $26,236.55 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Peterborough, ON
2014 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 113,161 KM $17,761.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue