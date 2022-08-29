Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

28,302 KM

Details Features

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

28,302KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9308197
  Stock #: P5767
  VIN: 5N1AT2MT4KC806206

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5767
  • Mileage 28,302 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

