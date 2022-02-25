Menu
2019 Nissan Sentra

52,912 KM

Details Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Location

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

52,912KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8446014
  • Stock #: 92262A
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP0KY323124

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92262A
  • Mileage 52,912 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

