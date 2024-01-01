$36,061.55+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Titan
2019 Nissan Titan
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$36,061.55
+ taxes & licensing
86,580KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6AA1E59KN528683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P5959
- Mileage 86,580 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
7 Speed Automatic
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
