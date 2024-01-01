Menu
2019 Nissan Versa

53,059 KM

Details Features

$20,061.55

+ tax & licensing
Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$20,061.55

+ taxes & licensing

53,059KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CPXKL363692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,059 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

2019 Nissan Versa