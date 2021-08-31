$46,900 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 3 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8021595

8021595 Stock #: 22162A

22162A VIN: 1C6SRFFT8KN836574

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 91,329 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Front Reading Lights Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Step Bumper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Oil Pressure Gauge Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission

