2019 RAM 1500

90,382 KM

$52,200

+ tax & licensing
$52,200

+ taxes & licensing

Trent Valley Honda

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9

  1. 8265318
  2. 8265318
$52,200

+ taxes & licensing

90,382KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8265318
  • Stock #: 22202B
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT1KN833746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,382 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel was traded in for a Honda Civic. 

 


This 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel was traded in for a Honda Civic. 

Dont wait TEXT us with questions or to book an appointment at 705-996-2035!! At Trent Valley Honda welcome the opportunity to find the right vehicle for you!





Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online


 


It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection!


-Buy with confidence knowing that this RAM comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.


-In addition, this RAM comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!


 


Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Trailer Sway Control
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Two-tone paint
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Power 4-way driver lumbar support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trent Valley Honda

Trent Valley Honda

851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9
