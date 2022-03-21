$47,897+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,897
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Classic SLT
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,897
+ taxes & licensing
22,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8729918
- Stock #: 92348B
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT8KS718759
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,890 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2