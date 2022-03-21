Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

22,890 KM

Details Features

$47,897

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,897

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,897

+ taxes & licensing

22,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8729918
  • Stock #: 92348B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT8KS718759

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,890 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 79,615 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 15,984 KM
$31,624 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer
53,113 KM
$35,974 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory