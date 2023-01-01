2019 Toyota Highlander

$42,661.55 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 2 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9768607

9768607 Stock #: 92612A

92612A VIN: 5TDJZRFH5KS580051

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,217 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.