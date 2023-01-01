Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

53,217 KM

Details Features

$42,661.55

+ tax & licensing
$42,662

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$42,661.55

+ taxes & licensing

53,217KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9768607
  Stock #: 92612A
  VIN: 5TDJZRFH5KS580051

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 53,217 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

