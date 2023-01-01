$37,011.55+ tax & licensing
$37,012
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
TRAIL
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
$37,011.55
+ taxes & licensing
76,787KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 92748A
- VIN: 2T3J1RFV7KW022195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,787 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
