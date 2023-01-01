Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota RAV4

76,787 KM

Details Features

$37,011.55

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,012

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 10272669
  2. 10272669
  3. 10272669
  4. 10272669
  5. 10272669
  6. 10272669
  7. 10272669
  8. 10272669
  9. 10272669
  10. 10272669
  11. 10272669
  12. 10272669
  13. 10272669
  14. 10272669
  15. 10272669
  16. 10272669
  17. 10272669
  18. 10272669
  19. 10272669
  20. 10272669
  21. 10272669
  22. 10272669
  23. 10272669
  24. 10272669
  25. 10272669
  26. 10272669
Contact Seller

$37,011.55

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
76,787KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10272669
  • Stock #: 92748A
  • VIN: 2T3J1RFV7KW022195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 92748A
  • Mileage 76,787 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 133,242 KM
$16,911.55 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue
93,684 KM
$20,011.55 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Murano
55,852 KM
$33,011.55 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory