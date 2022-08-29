Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

84,391 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Comfortline

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

  1. 9204433
  2. 9204433
  3. 9204433
  4. 9204433
  5. 9204433
  6. 9204433
  7. 9204433
  8. 9204433
  9. 9204433
  10. 9204433
  11. 9204433
  12. 9204433
  13. 9204433
  14. 9204433
  15. 9204433
  16. 9204433
  17. 9204433
  18. 9204433
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,391KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9204433
  • Stock #: 92474A
  • VIN: 3VWC57BU3KM056602

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,391 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 84,391 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Frontier...
 45 KM
$48,493 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Altima SR
 55 KM
$36,153 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

Call Dealer

705-743-XXXX

(click to show)

705-743-4141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory