2019 Volkswagen Jetta

82,686 KM

Details Features

$20,011.55

+ tax & licensing
$20,012

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Comfortline

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Comfortline

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$20,011.55

+ taxes & licensing

82,686KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9768610
  • Stock #: 92567A
  • VIN: 3VWN57BUXKM174204

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,686 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

