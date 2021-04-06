2020 Honda Accord

Sale $35,305 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 0 8 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6978158

Stock #: D20009

VIN: 1HGCV1F97LA800482

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 12,085 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Navigation System HEADS UP DISPLAY SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Perimeter/approach lights Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Auto high-beam headlights Tracker System Power 4-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear Traffic sign information

