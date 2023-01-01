$26,700+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Trent Valley Honda
851 Highway #7 East, Peterborough, ON K9J 6X9
- Listing ID: 9448578
- Stock #: U23089
- VIN: 2HGFC2F52LH007548
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,220 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Honda Civic LX a lease return purchased by the dealership and includes the balance of an upgradeable Honda factory warranty!
Click here to find out how you can purchase your next vehicle online from Trent Valley Honda: https://www.tvhonda.com/steps-to-purchasing-your-vehicle-online
It has passed the Ministry of Transportation Safety Certification Inspection!
-Buy with confidence knowing that this Civic comes with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report supplied at no cost for your peace of mind.
In addition, this Civic comes with a full tank of gas, Protech Secure Anti-theft Protection, Nitrogen filled tires with (2) Year Road Hazard Warranty, WALKAWAY First Year Loan Finance Protection and the first oil change is on us!
Trent Valley Honda is a family-owned and operated dealership that has been providing Peterborough and the Kawartha's with new & used vehicles since 1975.
Vehicle Features
