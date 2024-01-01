Menu
2020 Hyundai Venue

76,579 KM

Details Features

$19,977

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Venue

Essential

11908817

2020 Hyundai Venue

Essential

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-741-1777

$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,579KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRB8A35LU047445

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,579 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Message Centre

Heated Seats

Bluetooth
Voice Recognition
Android Auto

Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Factory Wheel Covers
Apple Car Play
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Connect Sales

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Connect Sales

705-741-1777

2020 Hyundai Venue