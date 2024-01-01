$19,977+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Venue
Essential
Location
Auto Connect Sales
1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-741-1777
$19,977
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,579KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRB8A35LU047445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,579 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Message Centre
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Voice Recognition
Android Auto
Exterior
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Hands Free Phone
Multi-adj Seat wRecline
Instrmt Cluster wTach
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Factory Wheel Covers
Apple Car Play
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
2020 Hyundai Venue