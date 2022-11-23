$46,450+ tax & licensing
2020 Infiniti QX50
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
6,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9363859
- Stock #: 92504A
- VIN: 3PCAJ5M35LF102189
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,590 KM
Vehicle Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
