2020 Infiniti QX50

6,590 KM

Details Features

$46,450

+ tax & licensing
$46,450

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2020 Infiniti QX50

2020 Infiniti QX50

2020 Infiniti QX50

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$46,450

+ taxes & licensing

6,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9363859
  Stock #: 92504A
  VIN: 3PCAJ5M35LF102189

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,590 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

