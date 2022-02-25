2020 Jeep Wrangler

$55,300 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 4 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8330787

8330787 Stock #: 22240a

22240a VIN: 1C4HJXEG4LW149799

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 65,401 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Garage door transmitter Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Skid Plates Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Wireless phone connectivity Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Convertible hard top Glass rear window Integrated roll-over protection Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection 1-touch down Manual driver lumbar support Configurable

