2020 Kia Forte

168,688 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Forte

EX+

12771521

2020 Kia Forte

EX+

Location

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,688KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD0LE226491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,688 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

