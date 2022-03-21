2020 Kia Forte

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 8 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8804726

8804726 Stock #: 22068A

22068A VIN: 3KPF54AD6LE238385

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 4

Stock # 22068A

Mileage 31,873 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.