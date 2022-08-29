2020 Kia Forte

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 7 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9277279

9277279 Stock #: 23089A

23089A VIN: 3KPF54AD1LE181724

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 88,781 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.