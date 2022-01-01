2020 Kia Soul

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 5 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8081257

8081257 Stock #: 2805

2805 VIN: KNDJ33AUXL7734140

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2805

Mileage 15,532 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.