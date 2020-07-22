2020 Kia Sportage

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 CD Player Digital clock Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Center Arm Rest Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.