2020 Kia Sportage

$28,654 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 4 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9459391

9459391 Stock #: 2944

2944 VIN: KNDPNCAC4L7711416

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,452 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.