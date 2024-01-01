Menu
2020 Lincoln Aviator

93,334 KM

Details Features

$41,911.55

+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-743-4141

$41,911.55

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,334KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5LM5J7XC7LGL06161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,334 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trans Canada Nissan

Trans Canada Nissan

1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
$41,911.55

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Canada Nissan

705-743-4141

2020 Lincoln Aviator