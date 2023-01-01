Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

76,579 KM

$34,977

+ tax & licensing
Auto Connect Sales

705-741-1777

Location

Auto Connect Sales

1175 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2

705-741-1777

76,579KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10169265
  • Stock #: 1167A
  • VIN: W1NTG4GB1LU029519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,579 KM

Vehicle Description

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Auto Connect Sales Inc. to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Power Sunroof  • Keyless Entry  • Tilt Steering ...

