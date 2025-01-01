$20,961.55+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV
2020 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV
Location
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
705-743-4141
$20,961.55
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,104KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4BL4DW6LN322094
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,104 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Trans Canada Nissan
2019 Nissan Sentra 33,018 KM $18,961.55 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Murano SL 99,987 KM $26,961.55 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Versa Note 41,988 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Trans Canada Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Trans Canada Nissan
1189 Lansdowne St West, Peterborough, ON K9J 7M2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-743-XXXX(click to show)
$20,961.55
+ taxes & licensing
Trans Canada Nissan
705-743-4141
2020 Nissan Altima